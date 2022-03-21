Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.