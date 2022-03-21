Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,908 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 172,870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

