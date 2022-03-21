Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

