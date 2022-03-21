Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
