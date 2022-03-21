Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.