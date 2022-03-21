Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002195 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $30.44 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00214392 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00423026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,220,542,617 coins and its circulating supply is 33,713,459,517 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

