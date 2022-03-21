Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

