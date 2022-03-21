Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,540 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 491,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

