Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

