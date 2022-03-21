Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.67

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 116008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

