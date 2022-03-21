Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,475.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

