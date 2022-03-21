Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

