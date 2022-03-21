BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

