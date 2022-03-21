Brokers Set Expectations for BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BIOLASE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

