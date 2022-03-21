Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $197.63

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.63.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 295,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,388. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18,327.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.