Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price at $103.00

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. 1,365,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,987. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

