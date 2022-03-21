Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $97.50

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 110,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,901. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 447.49 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,673,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,957,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

