Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $66.67

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

