Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 45,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

