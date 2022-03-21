Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) PT at GBX 417

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.42).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,448.63). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($81,358.91). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376 in the last quarter.

LON BRW opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.66. The company has a market capitalization of £940.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.36).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

