Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $9.38

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 68,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 97.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.