Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

RCII traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

