Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.