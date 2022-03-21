Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,073.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,616,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.