Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 11,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,258. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.