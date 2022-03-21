Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $497.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

