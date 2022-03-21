Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,638. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

