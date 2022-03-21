Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post sales of $624.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $630.09 million. Crocs posted sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 22,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

