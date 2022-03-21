Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

