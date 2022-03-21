Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Farfetch stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farfetch by 26.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

