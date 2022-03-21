Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

