Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will report sales of $117.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.17 million to $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

