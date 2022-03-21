Brokerages Anticipate Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Canon stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 202,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

