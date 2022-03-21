Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

