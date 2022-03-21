Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $610.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.10. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

