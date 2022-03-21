British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Lowered to GBX 3,780

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,690.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 190.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

