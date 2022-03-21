Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. 18,199,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,083,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

