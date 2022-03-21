Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Brenntag stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

