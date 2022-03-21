Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.49. 29,777,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.