Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.