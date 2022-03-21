Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,662. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.69. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.68 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.