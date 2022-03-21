Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.58. 6,053,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,549. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day moving average of $352.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

