Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
BDN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.