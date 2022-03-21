Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

BDN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.