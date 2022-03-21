Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
