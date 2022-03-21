Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

