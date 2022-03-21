Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $270.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

BA traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 674,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

