BMO Capital Markets Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.45. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

