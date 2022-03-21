BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

