BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

