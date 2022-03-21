BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $75.54. 841,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.