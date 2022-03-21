BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of BJRI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $63.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
