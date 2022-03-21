BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BJRI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

