Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BVS opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bioventus by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

